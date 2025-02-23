Alaaeddine Ajaraie interview: NorthEast's ISL record-breaker sends Samte message to India head coach, lauds Chhetri

Over the years, the Indian Super League has seen some great strikers grace the field and entertain fans. From Dimitar Berbatov to David Trezeguet, fans have seen some legendary players take centre stage in India. The ongoing ISL season hasn’t been any different, but the attacker who has gone to script historic success doesn’t come from the group of Diego Forlan or any of the above mentioned players. NorthEast United showcased their business acumen with the signing of Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie, and the 32-year-old has destroyed opposition defenders with ease. Alaaeddine Ajaraie in action for NorthEast United.

Little was known about him before his arrival to India, but the forward has simply romped to countless goals and is already one of the best signings in the league’s not-so old history. According to reports, NorthEast signed Ajaraie on a one-plus-one-year contract, with additional bonuses for 12-14 goals and assists a season. But he has simply proved that he is worth much more and is already ISL’s highest-scorer with most goals in a single season. He already has 20 goals, breaking the joint-record (20 goals) of Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (2021-22).

He also has five assists, once again showing that he is the perfect striker for the Indian Super League. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Ajaraie opened up on his debut season in India, and also had special praise for young NorthEast defender Buanthanglun Samte. He also hailed Morocco's success in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here are the excerpts-

Preparation for debut season in India

I am surrounded by great teammates and coaching staff. We always strive to improve each day, we work hard for it and when you put in the effort, and trust the process, the results follow

Should Buanthanglun Samte receive much-awaited India call-up?

Samte is an outstanding good player with a great left foot. The way we play, he always finds himself in attacking areas to put in crosses and create chances. If he keeps working hard and performing, he can play for the national team.

Sunil Chhetri

In my opinion, Sunil Chhetri is the best Indian striker. He is performing at the highest level and it is incredible. What touched me the most was how humble he is. When I asked for his jersey, he instantly gave it to me. I truly admire humble players like Chhetri

From a scale of 1 to 10, how competitive is Indian football?

I would rate the competitiveness of Indian football an eight out of 10. It’s much more competitive than other countries.

NorthEast United dressing room atmosphere

The atmosphere in the dressing room is fantastic. Our strength is our unity. The team is a tight group, focused on our objectives and working hard every day to achieve those targets.

Aspirations for Morocco national team

Of course, it’s always difficult and a matter of pride to represent your country. I agree that it is difficult to break into the Moroccan national team with many players playing in Europe but I am happy that I am playing well and people respect me.

Morocco’s 2022 FIFA World Cup success

Of course, I know many players who played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their experience of the World Cup was fantastic, but it wasn’t just players, Morocco as a country as well has good memories of the World Cup.

Target for rest of the season

Our primary goal is to reach the playoffs. It’s not just me, the entire team is working hard to reach our target.

Message to fans

I have received so much love and respect from our fans from different states of Northeast India, it is humbling. I see kids doing Luffy celebration in the fields and it gives me immense joy. I only ask our fans to keep supporting the team and shower us with all the love and respect.