Algeria file official complaint with FIFA after referee doesn't show Lionel Messi red card: ‘Cannot remain silent’

Algeria have officially lodged a complaint with FIFA regarding the “refereeing injustice” in their opening World Cup 2026 match against Argentina earlier this week. The Group J match saw Lionel Messi register his first hat-trick in the World Cup, and, owing to this performance, the defending champions cruised to a 3-0 victory. However, the match also witnessed one controversial moment after Messi caught Algeria defender Aissa Mandi on the calf with a studs-up challenge. However, the referee just awarded a free kick, and no card was shown to the Argentinian superstar.

Algeria lodge an official complaint with FIFA regarding Lionel Messi(Getty Images via AFP)

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According to the news agency AFP, a source from the Algerian football federation has taken offence at Messi not being shown a red card and has therefore filed an official complaint with FIFA.

The incident of Messi catching Mandi on the calf happened in the 30th minute of the match, and from there on, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to score two more goals.

"The complaint primarily concerns Messi's challenge, which deserved a red card, in everyone's opinion," a federation source told news agency AFP.

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{{^usCountry}} “There were also two elbow incidents... Both of which warranted dismissals,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were also two elbow incidents... Both of which warranted dismissals,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The source further said that one cannot remain silent in the face of injustice, and this is the main reason the federation approached FIFA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source further said that one cannot remain silent in the face of injustice, and this is the main reason the federation approached FIFA. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are not saying that the Argentine team was not strong, but we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice," the source added when asked why Algeria decided to file a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are not saying that the Argentine team was not strong, but we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice," the source added when asked why Algeria decided to file a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There were three incidents that were crystal clear, and VAR did not intervene,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were three incidents that were crystal clear, and VAR did not intervene,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha had said that Messi definitely deserved a red card for such a poor challenge. “It probably should have been a red card in," he told ESPN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha had said that Messi definitely deserved a red card for such a poor challenge. “It probably should have been a red card in," he told ESPN. {{/usCountry}}

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“And I think the referee’s probably missed it and I understand why the referee’s missed it but for the video system referees to look at that and say ‘nah that’s all fine there’s nothing more to it’, I personally think that’s worthy of a red card," he added.

Messi scripts history

With a hat-trick on June 16, Messi became the joint-highest goal-scorer in the FIFA World Cup. His treble saw him tie former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.

Speaking of Algeria, the side will next take on Jordon on Monday, and the side will complete their Group J campaign against Austria on Saturday, June 27. On Monday, Argentina will take on Austria, and the team will round up the league stage against Jordon on Sunday, June 28.

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Algeria are hoping to reach the World Cup knockout phase for only the second time. Previously, Algeria suffered an extra-time loss to eventual winners Germany in the last 16 in 2014.

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