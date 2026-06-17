Lionel Messi's magical night marred by controversy as rash tackle sparks red card debate

Lionel Messi produced a vintage performance against Algeria to remind the world that he still belongs among the game's elite and that the younger generation will have to wait before taking over his throne. However, despite his sensational hat-trick, one moment from the match sparked debate among fans, with some questioning whether the Argentina captain escaped a possible red card for a rash challenge. Lionel Messi committed a rash foul on Aissa Mandi. (AFP)

Algeria players and supporters appealed for punishment after Messi stepped on Aissa Mandi's calf during the first half, but the referee decided against taking any further action. The incident occurred in the 31st minute when Messi, who was also contributing defensively throughout the match, caught the Algerian defender from behind while attempting to win the ball.

Messi immediately checked on Mandi, who was left on the ground in discomfort, showing concern for the defender after the challenge. The Argentina captain appeared to realise the seriousness of the tackle, putting his head down in disappointment as he walked away after making sure Mandi was fine.

While there was no sanction from the referee, the moment became a talking point from an otherwise unforgettable night for Messi, who had already inspired Argentina with a record-breaking display.

It was indeed a rash tackle, and Messi getting away with it made a section of fans take shots at him.