How $9.99 Became the Most Compelling Price in Retail

There’s a magic number that makers of everyday goods are obsessed with: $9.99. Craft-store chain Michael’s is expanding its selection of under-$10 offerings. Just a penny more and shoppers start to turn away. Keeping prices under $10 has long been a strategy used by U.S. retailers. It is a tried-and-true price point that encourages people to switch brands and try new products, from soap to soda, pain relievers to party favors. And it’s more important than ever with many Americans feeling stretched by inflation. But it’s getting harder for companies to keep products under that price point. Higher fuel prices, tariffs and other factors are driving up the costs for making products. That is forcing many companies to drive hard bargains and sacrifice profit margins to hold prices below the psychologically important $10 threshold. Michael’s, the craft-store chain, is redesigning store layouts to expand its selection of under-$10 offerings. Toy maker Hasbro has simplified packaging for its action figures and board games. Boston Beer began offering Twisted Teas that come in a four-pack instead of a six-pack. Walmart cut the price of 24-packs of Coke and Pepsi to just under $10 in a summer promotion announced last week. And upstart brands looking to grow are settling for lower margins and cutting marketing budgets in hopes they can attract new shoppers with price tags that start with a nine. “$9.99 is a real price point that drives a lot of consumer behavior,” said Chris Cocks, the chief executive of Hasbro. Cocks calls it a “snackable” price, “great for a quick treat, a gift or a little show of love or appreciation.” Hasbro has redoubled efforts to meet the $9.99 price point, working with designers and suppliers to cut product-packaging costs, Cocks said.

The World Cup edition of the Monopoly Deal card game.

It now sells its Connect 4 game in a sleeve rather than a box. Packaging for its Transformers Cyber Changer action figures have been simplified. And the new World Cup edition of its Monopoly Deal card game comes with no packaging at all—the case that holds the cards does the job on its own. Rival toy company Spin Master, meanwhile, credits advances in automation for helping it streamline its manufacturing process for a modernized version of its Rubik’s Cube it is introducing later this year. The new process helps the cube rotate more smoothly—and keeps the price under $10. “The appeal of prices like $9.99 is not about saving a penny,” said Vicki Morwitz, a professor of marketing at the Columbia Business School in New York. “Consumers tend to categorize prices into ranges, so having a price be under $10 can feel different than a price that is $10 and above, even when the actual monetary difference is negligible.” As inflation has pushed many everyday prices above familiar thresholds, products that remain below those thresholds may stand out more than before, she said. While fans of craft beer are often willing to pay more, consumers of Boston Beer’s hard Twisted Tea are so sensitive to that sub-$10 price point that the company made a four-pack of 16-ounce cans. CEO Jim Koch said that the six-pack pricing for 12-ounce cans had gotten over $10, so “this gives us an entry point.” The majority of the products at Michael’s, the craft store, are already under $10, but the company is looking to increase its offerings below that price by an additional 10% by the end of the year. Chief Merchandising Officer Stacey Shively said the accessible price point allows for customers to add fun to their shopping trip while staying within their budget. It will be adding spots on the sales floor that store managers can use to feature products such as charms, markers or party favors.

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