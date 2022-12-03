Amid Neymar concerns, Brazil suffer two huge injury blows ahead of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against South Korea

After a shock defeat to Cameroon in their final group game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was their first ever loss in the league stage in the tournament's history in this century, title favourites Brazil are racing to overcome injuries of key players as they gear up for the Round of 16 match against South Korea on Monday. Amid concerns surrounding Neymar's injury and his possible return, two other players have been ruled out of the World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neymar was fouled nine times before he limped his way off the field in the fag end of the group game against Serbia earlier last week. The Brazil superstar is still recovering from the ankle injury as he missed the next two group games with the team hoping for his return in knockout stage.

Amid the Neymar concern, full back Telles suffered a knee injury in the Cameroon, leaving Brazil with only one pure full back in the squad. Earlier, full backs Danilo and Alex Sandro had been ruled out of the competition with their participation still unclear.

ALSO READ - Brazil football legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle: Report

Besides Telles, Brazil also lost, forward Gabriel Jesus, also to a knee injury and both players have been ruled out of the entire FIFA World Cup campaign as confirmed by the Brazilian FA on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The physical demand is ever increasing, the time is short, it's a cumulative effect of games and sometimes you don't have the ideal recovery time on your hands," coach Tite told a news conference on Friday. "I don't really know what to say other than that, mentally, the Cup is very demanding. It drains you. The intensity of the matches, the preparation - they are components of analysis that we have to delve into deeper, but they are all considerable."

Tite did not allow media presence in Brazil's practice session on Saturday but said that Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo should be on the pitch to test their condition. If neither are available, centre back Marquinhos might be tried at left and Dani Alves on the right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If Neymar is still out, Real Madrid prodigy Rodrygo is likely to be Tite's first option, as the pairing of Fred and his Manchester United team mate Casemiro in the midfield that Tite used against Switzerland was less than convincing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON