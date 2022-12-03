Home / Sports / Football / Brazil football legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle: Report

Brazil football legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle: Report

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 07:38 PM IST

Pele was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and later diagnosed with a respiratory infection

Football legend Pele(Twitter)
Football legend Pele(Twitter)
Reuters |

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday.

Pele, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had now been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe.

Earlier om Thursday, he said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

Pele posted a photo in which a picture of his face is projected on a building in Qatar, next to a message which says "Get well soon."

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit," he said in the post. "It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pele
pele

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out