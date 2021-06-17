Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa clash

Rivals Argentina and Uruguay go into their Copa America clash on Friday with neither team having won in three games since November. The two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group B encounter at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

The winner could ultimately go on to top the group and avoid an early knockout-stage meeting with defending champion Brazil, which is in Group A. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has received criticism since the opening 1-1 draw against Chile on Monday, a game that came a few days after a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw with Colombia.

Scaloni appears unsure whether to use three or four defenders against Uruguay. He could also bring back Cristian Romero in the center of his rearguard in place of Lucas Martínez Quarta. If he opts for a line of three defenders, left-back Nicolas Tagliafico may miss out. Scaloni is also undecided who should accompany Lionel Messi up front. Lautaro Martínez has been short of goals for Argentina while new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is eager to start.

Uruguay will have Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani in attack for its first game in the group, but coach Oscar Tabarez has not yet decided who will play in midfield between Giovanni Gonzalez, who normally plays as a defender for Penarol, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Facundo Torres and Jonathan Rodríguez.

If Gonzalez plays, it could mean that Tabarez wants extra protection against the brilliant Messi. Suarez said: “They are very strong up front but I can also make use of the frailties that every team has.”

Paraguay leads the group after beating Bolivia 3-1 on Monday.

