Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Argentina draw 0-0 at Paraguay to maintain unbeaten record
football

Argentina draw 0-0 at Paraguay to maintain unbeaten record

Argentina have gone 23 games without defeat under coach Lionel Scaloni and are second in the qualifying group behind Brazil.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) and Paraguay's Angel Romero (R) vie for the ball. (Getty)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Reuters | , Asuncion

Argentina failed to score for the first time since June 2019 but a 0-0 draw at Paraguay on Thursday maintained their unbeaten record in South America's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina have gone 23 games without defeat under coach Lionel Scaloni and are second in the qualifying group behind Brazil, the only other unbeaten team, who play at Venezuela later on Thursday.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar next year and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. Argentina were without Lautaro Martinez in attack and with Lionel Messi quieter than usual the game lacked excitement, especially in the first half. The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges but Paraguay grew into the game in the second half and tested Emiliano Martinez in the Argentine goal more often.

Scaloni made five changes in the second half and the game opened up. Substitute Alejandro Gomez brought out a superb save from Paraguayan keeper Antony Silva with 12 minutes remaining and then at the other end Carlos Gonzalez blazed a cutback over the bar three minutes from time.

RELATED STORIES

Argentina next have home games against Uruguay (Oct. 10) and Peru (Oct. 14), while Paraguay are away to Chile on Sunday and then travel to Bolivia on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
argentina football team fifa world cup qualifier
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian football team hits new low, held to goalless draw by 205th ranked SL

Barcelona says audit shows club was technically bankrupt

SAFF Championship: India look to register tournament's first win against SL

Sanchez Flores named Getafe coach for third time
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP