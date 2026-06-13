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Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 04:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Kozhikode , A stadium in the middle of a Kerala river with the entire Argentine squad standing on it! No, the South American team has not finally arrived in the state-but it is a float created by football-crazy fans in Pullavoor village here.

Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

Football mania has already gripped the state in the run-up to the World Cup, with posters, flex boards, and cutouts of football stars like Messi and Neymar, and popular teams including Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal, appearing along roads and in villages, and people colouring their homes in the colours of top teams.

Now, in Pullavoor, Argentina fans have set up a float in the middle of the river in the form of a mini football stadium, with cutouts of the entire Argentine squad standing on top of it.

The creators of the float, which has been set up on boats, said they were confident that Argentina would win the World Cup this time as well.

Visuals on a TV channel showed kids and adults walking on top of the float and clicking photos and selfies.

 
kozhikode world cup argentina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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