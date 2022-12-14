Argentina rise on Messi's shoulders

Lionel Messi is the leader, the team’s command centre and spokesperson but ridding their dependence on their No.10 is an important reason for Argentina being one win away from their first World Cup title since 1986. Credit for that goes to the other Lionel, once Messi’s teammate, now the team’s mentor and more.

The time though is not ready, according to Lionel Scaloni, for comparisons with Cesar Luis Menotti, Carlos Bilardo and Alejandro Sabella.

“It is true we made it to the final but I can’t compare myself to those managers. They really made history for the national team. They gave significance to wearing this jersey. I do feel proud of playing a final and representing the national squad yet I can’t put myself on a similar level to those who have made history in world football,” the Argentina head coach said after the 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia.

It was a victory fashioned by the magic of Messi who scored once and had one assist. With five goals, he is one of the frontrunners for the Golden Boot and everything from leadership, once leading by example but now assertive, to assists has had his imprint. But in forging a team that can blend skill and combativeness, one that ended Argentina’s 28-year trophy drought with the 2021 Copa America title, went on a 36-match unbeaten run, Scaloni and his support staff deserve credit. It is why Argentina didn’t give up on the team after the loss to Saudi Arabia.

There was a temporary feel to how the journey began. Argentina has left Russia their reputation in ruins and Jorge Sampaoli leaving his post as the national coach. Games against Guatemala and Colombia were due and the Argentine federation asked Scaloni, then Sampaoli’s assistant, whether he would be interested. He agreed. Scaloni and Pablo Aimar were then managing the Argentina under-20 squad. His appointment got Diego Maradona questioning the sanity of the suits in the federation.

But Scaloni had been taking his coaching badges while playing in Italy and felt he was ready. With Aimar, Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel, he formed the core of the national team staff and began the process of rebuilding. “It’s positive that ex-players are there. They have experienced both good and bad so they can talk to the players about those moments,” he said. On the Croatia bench, there was Mario Mandzukic, Ivica Olic and Vedran Corluka, Scaloni said to buttress the point.

“So I think we have a coaching staff who live for the national team and suffer with them, with the fans, with the players.”

That staff got new talent into the national team. Emiliano Martinez, Alejandro Gomez, Cristian Romero, Leandro Parades and Rodrigo de Paul were some of them. Nicolas Otamendi and Angel di Maria were among those retained but Messi joined later. In an interview to The Guardian, Scaloni said he wanted to form the group before calling him in. And that it helped that Aimar was Messi’s idol. Aimar and Scaloni spoke to Messi in a video call, the coach said in the interview. By the time Messi joined for a game against Venezuela, Scaloni said the staff had a clear idea of how they would play and the personnel needed.

The additions made the team defensively more solid and from 2020 till the defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina had not trailed in a game. On Tuesday, by starting with four players who could play central midfielders, Scaloni blunted Croatia taking charge of that area. “Today, they put four midfielders to close out our game and be aggressive,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

“We have skilled players but there are times when the opponent can pin you back and even outdo you in that regard and that’s where the team resets, they roll up their sleeves,” he said on Tuesday referring to Argentina’s ability to suffer in games.

Suffer Argentina did at the start and that led to every subsequent game being “like the final.” From Messi to Martinez everyone has said that.

Youngsters such as Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez too were given the confidence to make the step up. In Doha, Alvarez replaced Lautaro Martinez, who began the World Cup as Argentina’s No. 1 striker, and has not looked back.

He scored a beauty on Tuesday, latching in to a ball rolled by Messi as the captain fell. If that became an assist, it was because riding on fortunate ricochets, Alvarez went on a solo run that finished with a dink past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livacovic. Alvarez also scored against Poland and in the round-of-16 clash against Australia.

“Julian played incredibly today, not only for his brace but also because he was outstanding in tackling three Croatia midfielders. When his wide midfielders moved up, Alvarez would step in to duel with “(Marcelo) Brozovic or any other Croatia midfielders.”

It was Fernandez who set the move going for the first goal and score against Mexico. Messi has called the midfielder “a spectacular” player.

Scaloni accepted he is living a dream and trying “not to get too emotional about it” even though he may have been crying when Messi embraced him after the semi-final. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years, Messi saying the staff leaves little to chance.

In his media interactions here, Scaloni has been consistent in talking about reining in emotions and treating the two imposters of triumph and disaster the same. He said he hadn’t approved of Aimar’s tears on the bench because getting emotional could mean losing focus. And every time he was asked about the World Cup being a matter of life and death or more, Scaloni would point out that it is a game of football and that either way the sun would rise the next day.

