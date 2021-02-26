IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal and Milan reach Europa League last 16, Napoli and PSV exit
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
football

Arsenal and Milan reach Europa League last 16, Napoli and PSV exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 87th-minute header secured Arsenal a 3-2 win over Benfica for a 4-3 aggregate victory, but the Premier League side had been staring at the exit door.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Arsenal needed a late comeback to secure their place in the draw for the Europa League last 16 where they will be joined by Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester United, Milan and Rangers but Napoli and PSV Eindhoven crashed out on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 87th-minute header secured Arsenal a 3-2 win over Benfica for a 4-3 aggregate victory, but the Premier League side had been staring at the exit door.

After the first leg, played in Rome because of COVID-19 restrictions, ended 1-1, Arsenal's home leg was played in Athens and all looked comfortable when Aubameyang scored early on.

Diogo Goncalvez curled home a free kick for Portuguese giants Benfica just before halftime, however, and when a terrible mistake by Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos allowed Rafa Silva to put Benfica 2-1 ahead just past the hour it looked grim for Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney fired home the equaliser, however, before Aubameyang headed in from close range to seal a dramatic win.

"It certainly keeps the season going, that's for sure," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose team are 11th in the Premier League, said. "Today would have been really harsh after what had happened in the two legs to go out."

Milan squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals after their tie ended 3-3 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in the San Siro. Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan the lead but Red Star hit back through Ben Nabouhane and pushed hard late on despite being reduced to 10 men.

Roma completed a 5-1 aggregate in over Braga while Manchester United also eased through after a 0-0 home draw against Real Sociedad, following a 4-0 first leg win.

NAPOLI BOW OUT

Former winners Napoli bowed out despite a 2-1 victory at home to Spanish club Granada.

Having lost the first leg 2-0 they got a perfect start when Piotr Zielinski put them in front after three minutes.

But Angel Montoro levelled for Granada and although Fabian Ruiz struck again for the hosts on the hour, Granada held on for a 3-2 aggregate win to prolong their impressive European debut.

Tottenham Hotspur had reached the last 16 the night before but Leicester City failed to make it four English clubs in the draw as they lost 2-0 at home to Slavia Prague.

Goals by Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima ensured it was a great night for the Czechs who celebrated with a video call to former player Thomas Soucek, now at West Ham United.

"There is a fantastic euphoria right now," Provod said.

"It was a hard match, but we never stopped believing that we would score a goal."

Ajax beat French club Lille 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win although it was tough examination for the Dutch side who needed a late goal by David Neres to calm their nerves.

Rivals PSV Eindhoven's hopes disappeared as they lost a thrilling tie 5-4 on aggregate against Olympiacos, despite winning 2-1 on the night.

Eran Zahavi's brace appeared to be sending PSV through on away goals but Ahmed Hassan fired home in the 88th minute to leave the hosts in despair.

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers completed an astonishing 9-5 aggregate win over Belgian side Antwerp thanks to a 5-2 win in Glasgow.

Villarreal made it through with a 2-1 defeat of Salzburg for a 4-1 aggregate win while Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev advanced against Maccabi Tel Aviv and Bruges respectively.

Norwegians Molde caused a surprise by winning 2-0 in Hoffenheim to wrap up a 5-3 aggregate triumph and Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 6-3 aggregate defeat by Young Boys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
europa league arsenal ac milan
Close
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
football

Arsenal and Milan reach Europa League last 16, Napoli and PSV exit

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 87th-minute header secured Arsenal a 3-2 win over Benfica for a 4-3 aggregate victory, but the Premier League side had been staring at the exit door.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal.(Inquam Photos via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal.(Inquam Photos via REUTERS)
football

Is the overhead kick the most beautiful sight in football?

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • For lesser mortals, the overhead kick is a volley executed with the back to the ground, feet twirling in the air and face turned either to the sky or the chin locked on the chest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru FC 3-2(ISL / Twitter)
Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru FC 3-2(ISL / Twitter)
football

Jamshedpur FC hold on to 6th spot after beating Bengaluru in five-goal thriller

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 PM IST
With both sides playing for the sixth spot, JFC came out on top against Bengaluru, which produced a spirited second-half show. Bengaluru, thus, finished seventh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann with Alexander Sorloth: File photo(AP)
Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann with Alexander Sorloth: File photo(AP)
football

Leipzig closing in on Bayern Munich in German title race

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The team coached by Julian Nagelsmann has cut the gap on the leaders from seven points to two over the last month, taking advantage of Bayern dropping points against Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt following the Club World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel: File photo(REUTERS)
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea win over Manchester United would complete landmark week for Tuchel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Southampton maintained Tuchel's unbeaten start but cost Chelsea their place in the top four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Sadio Mane.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Sadio Mane.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Premier League title out of reach for Liverpool, says Mane

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years, but a season marred by injuries and poor form has left the club sixth and trailing leaders Manchester City by 19 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson looks down at the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson looks down at the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool.(AP)
football

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.(AP)
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.(AP)
football

Mendy's late goal gives Madrid 1-0 win over 10-man Atalanta

PTI, Bergamo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Madrid entered the game as the big favorite despite a slew of injuries, and Atalanta's chances diminished further when midfielder Remo Freuler was sent off in the 17th minute after being adjudged to have denied a scoring opportunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.(AP)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.(AP)
football

Messi leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league

PTI, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Jordi Alba also scored after the break to help Barcelona move back to third place in the league standings, two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five from leader Atlético Madrid, which still has a game in hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 24, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 24, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
football

Dele Alli and Gareth Bale impress in Spurs rout of Wolfsberg

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Alli has fallen down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho, not starting a Premier League game since the opening day of the season, but was clearly in the mood to impress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo poses with his player of the match award.(REUTERS)
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo poses with his player of the match award.(REUTERS)
football

One-of-a-kind Cancelo sparks City's 2-0 win v Gladbach in CL

AP, Budapest, Hungary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • Borussia Monchengladbach certainly couldn’t handle the Portugal international in the Champions League on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: File photo(REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Man United boss Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Dortmund striker Haaland

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Haaland, 20, played for Solskjaer at Molde and the United boss was interested in signing the Norway international from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian football team. File(PTI)
Indian football team. File(PTI)
football

Indian football team to play friendlies against Oman and UAE in March

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:03 AM IST
It was in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers last played at the international arena -- in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
football

UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Serbian media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box during the Feb. 18 clash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud.(AFP)
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud.(AFP)
football

Acrobatic Giroud gives Chelsea advantage over Atletico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The French striker broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with an outrageous bicycle kick which was flagged offside but eventually given following a lengthy VAR review as the ball had come off Atletico's Mario Hermoso before Giroud hit it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac