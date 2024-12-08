Menu Explore
Arsenal held 1-1 by Fulham, drop points in Premier League title chase

PTI |
Dec 08, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team dropped two points in its bid to reel in Premier League leader Liverpool.

Arsenal could only muster another goal from a corner in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team dropped two points in its bid to reel in Premier League leader Liverpool.

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on December 8(AFP)
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on December 8(AFP)

William Saliba — one of two scorers from corners in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday — repeated the trick in the 52nd minute against Fulham to earn his team a point at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead in the 11th.

It helped Arsenal trim the gap to Liverpool to six points but will go down as a wasted opportunity, with the leaders inactive this round after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather.

Chelsea has the chance to move four points behind Liverpool if it can beat Tottenham away in another London derby later Sunday.

Bukayo Saka had what looked like being a winning goal for Arsenal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli in the 88th.

There were late goals in the other two early matches, however.

Jamie Vardy scored in the 86th and set up another goal in the first minute of stoppage time as Leicester staged a late recovery to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton in Ruud van Nistelrooy's second match in charge. He won his first, against West Ham, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Bournemouth scored in the 87th and again in the fifth minute of added-on time through Dango Ouattara to win 2-1 at Ipswich, which stayed in the relegation zone with just one victory this season.

