Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins AS Roma on loan

Arsenal FC midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A side AS Roma on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has been associated with the Gunners since he was six years old, developing through the Academy to the first team, where he has made 132 appearances in all competitions.

Ainsley made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday, coming on as a substitute in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League match away to Galatasaray in December 2014. He then made his Premier League debut later that week against Newcastle United.

In 2015, Ainsley went on loan to Ipswich Town to gain further experience, making 32 appearances during his time with the Suffolk side. On his return, he established himself in the first-team squad and during Arsene Wenger's final season as manager he made a total of 28 appearances in all competitions, which was followed in June 2018 by signing a new long-term contract.

England international Ainsley spent the second half of last season on loan to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, making 12 appearances for the Baggies. He began last season by winning the man of the match award in the FA Community Shield win over Liverpool and scoring a penalty in the shootout.

