Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Arsenal revived their hopes of playing in European competition next season after goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped them to a 3-1 win at Leicester City in an entertaining Premier League clash on Sunday.
The result lifted Arsenal two places up to ninth on 37 points from 26 games while Leicester stayed third on 49 points after suffering a second setback in three days following their Europa League elimination.
Leicester, who exited Europe's second-tier competition with a 2-0 home defeat by Slavia Prague on Thursday, took a sixth-minute lead against Arsenal as Youri Tielemans cut inside the area from the right flank and fired a low shot into the far corner.
The Gunners equalised in the 39th when Luiz headed a Willian cross into the bottom right corner and Lacazette turned the tide in first-half stoppage time as he drilled in a penalty after a VAR check showed Wilfred Ndidi had handled the ball in the area.
Poor defending cost Leicester again in the 52nd minute as they allowed the visitors to break through the middle before Willian slipped the ball to Pepe and the Ivorian forward tucked it into an empty net from two metres.
Arsenal held on comfortably in the closing stages and missed chances to win by a bigger margin as Kieran Tierney volleyed just wide from 20 metres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close with a fizzing low shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
- Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco
- Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona sink Sevilla to keep title chase alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With NorthEast’s resurgence, Jamil makes a case for Indian coaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City win 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points
- City produced one of their sloppiest displays in recent months but emerged with its winning run intact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Arsenal's usual story of struggle, a teenager provides some hope
- There have been a few positives to savour for the Arsenal fans, not least in the form of English teenager Bukayo Saka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City's Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football says Moyes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We have got a very good structure of scouting and data at Sevilla: Monchi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool boss Klopp hopes Henderson will be fit for season run-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox