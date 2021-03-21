Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal roar back to draw 3-3 at West Ham
football

Arsenal roar back to draw 3-3 at West Ham

West Ham punished a sleepy Arsenal with Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek putting them in complete control and set to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
West Ham United v Arsenal(Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal staged a stunning comeback to draw 3-3 at West Ham United in a rip-roaring Premier League derby, after they had conceded three times in the opening 32 minutes on Sunday.

West Ham punished a sleepy Arsenal with Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek putting them in complete control and set to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

But when Alexander Lacazette's shot deflected in off Soucek in the 38th minute Arsenal came alive.

They laid siege to West Ham's goal for long periods of the second half and pulled back another goal as Craig Dawson scored into his own net just past the hour.

In a frenetic finale West Ham had chances to seal the points before Lacazette's 82nd-minute header earned Arsenal what had looked like an unlikely share of the spoils.

West Ham stay in fifth place with 49 points from 29 games, two below Chelsea. Arsenal moved up a place into ninth spot before Aston Villa's clash with Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hertha beats Leverkusen 3-0 to leave Bundesliga drop zone

Juventus suffer shocking loss to Benevento

Chelsea see off Sheffield United to make FA Cup semis

Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arsenal west ham united premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP