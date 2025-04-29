Arsenal vs PSG, Champions League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When and where to watch semi-final match live on TV and online

The Champions League has reached its business end. Arsenal will be squaring off against Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg semi-final on Wednesday, April 30 (IST) at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are running high on confidence after getting the better of Real Madrid in the quarter-final. Arsenal defeated the reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid 5-1 to make their way to the semi-finals. Champions League: Here are all the live-streaming details for the semi-final between Arsenal and PSG. (AFP)

On the other hand, PSG outclassed Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate. While Arsenal dominated against Real Madrid, PSG edged out a nervy win against Aston Villa. However, the contest between Arsenal and PSG promises to be a cracking affair.

Arsenal have already lost out on the Premier League 2024-25 title after Liverpool secured the first-division title after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 on Sunday at Anfield. However, the Gunners, managed by Mikel Arteta, have done a commendable job reaching the Champions League semis, considering they hadn't achieved this feat in the tournament since the 2008-09 season. On the other hand, PSG have also punched above their weight considering the departure of Kylian Mbappe last season.

Here are all the streaming details for Arsenal vs PSG, Champions League Semi-Final

When will the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first leg take place?

The Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match will take place on Wednesday, April 30. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match take place?

The Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match will take place at the Emirates Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match?

The Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Arsenal vs PSG, the Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match?

The Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final first-leg match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.