Arteta seeks consistency at floundering Arsenal in 'strange year'
Arsenal are finding it difficult to achieve a run of positive results in the Premier League as a number of factors have prevented them from fielding a consistent starting lineup, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.
Arsenal are 11th in the league after 23 games having lost 10 times -- the same number of games they lost last season.
The club leads the table, having picked up five red cards this season, while injuries and the absence of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for personal reasons have also affected their preparations but Arteta said he was not looking for excuses.
"It is what it is. We have to adapt and we have other players trying to do the job," the Spaniard told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Leeds United, who sit a point above the London side.
"But at certain moments you need some consistency... you see all the successful teams, they have some consistency in the starting elevens and get that chemistry, that cohesion, that togetherness there. We haven't been able to do that.
"It's the context, it's COVID, it's a strange year, no pre-season -- a lot of factors. But I think we could still be in a much better place just looking at games we have won ourselves and what we have given away."
Arsenal have goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender David Luiz available again after a one-match ban following their sending off at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Thomas Partey (hamstring) and Kieran Tierney (lower leg strain) remain sidelined.
Arsenal's dismal form and league position has led to online abuse and Arteta said he had also been targeted.
"We're all exposed to it, that's why I prefer not to read it because it will affect me personally much more," he added. "We have to live with it. It's not going to stop tomorrow.
"It's not pleasant. When it goes personal against me I can take it, when the family is involved it's a different story."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arteta seeks consistency at floundering Arsenal in 'strange year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup
- In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
- Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism
- There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women's Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern midfielder Muller out of Club World Cup with virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Copa del Rey: Sevilla beats Barcelona in Messi's 900th game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar limps off in PSG win; 8th straight victory for Monaco
- The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FA Cup: City on record winning run, Everton beats Spurs 5-4
- It’s 15 straight victories and counting for Pep Guardiola’s irrepressible team, which has another domestic treble in its sights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur beat Chennayin 1-0, keeps play-off hopes alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Pique investigated for remarks on referees favouring Real Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boateng to miss Bayern final, returns home for private reasons - Flick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcelo calf injury adds to Real Madrid defender shortage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox