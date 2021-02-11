Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
Atalanta beat defending champion Napoli 3-1 on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup final against Juventus.
Matteo Pessina scored twice after Duván Zapata had given Atalanta an early lead in the semifinal. Hirving Lozano netted early in the second half for Napoli.
The final will be held on May 19 with Juventus looking for a record-extending 14th Italian Cup title. Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach its 20th final.
It will be Atalanta's fifth final. Its most recent was in 2019 but it hasn't won the trophy since 1963.
The first leg between Napoli and Atalanta ended 0-0 last week.
Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a long-range strike from Zapata that swerved into the far side of the net.
Zapata turned provider six minutes later, laying off Robin Gosens' pass for Pessina to fire in off the inside of the left post.
Atalanta had chances to score a third before Lozano reduced the deficit eight minutes into the second half, firing in a rebound after being denied by a save from goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.
Gollini pulled off another save to deny Victor James Osimhen shortly before Atalanta sealed the match in the 78th minte, when Pessina mazed his way between two Napoli players before chipping the ball over goalkeeper David Ospina.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar limps off in PSG win; 8th straight victory for Monaco
- The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FA Cup: City on record winning run, Everton beats Spurs 5-4
- It’s 15 straight victories and counting for Pep Guardiola’s irrepressible team, which has another domestic treble in its sights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur beat Chennayin 1-0, keeps play-off hopes alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Pique investigated for remarks on referees favouring Real Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boateng to miss Bayern final, returns home for private reasons - Flick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcelo calf injury adds to Real Madrid defender shortage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid wins postponed match to move closer to Atletico
- Real Madrid kept its momentum in the Spanish league by defeating Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday to cut Atletico Madrid’s lead to five points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United, Bournemouth advance to FA Cup quarterfinals
- Scott McTominay’s 97th-minute strike earned United a 1-0 win over West Ham in a lackluster fifth-round match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton's Rodriguez faces late fitness test for Spurs game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United game in Europa League moved to Italy from Spain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is it all going wrong for Liverpool?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final
- Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox