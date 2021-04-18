Home / Sports / Football / Atletico hammer Eibar 5-0 to reassert title claim
football

Atletico hammer Eibar 5-0 to reassert title claim

Atletico were missing two of their top forwards in Luis Suarez and Joao Felix but Argentine striker Angel Correa took responsibility in attack, scoring twice at the end of the first half to put the hosts in charge.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Eibar - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 18, 2021 Eibar's Kevin Rodrigues in action with Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic REUTERS/Javier Barbancho(REUTERS)

MADRID (Reuters) - La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid thrashed basement club Eibar 5-0 on Sunday in an emphatic response to a stuttering run of results which had let their rivals back into the title race.

Atletico were missing two of their top forwards in Luis Suarez and Joao Felix but Argentine striker Angel Correa took responsibility in attack, scoring twice at the end of the first half to put the hosts in charge.

Yannick Carrasco further stretched their lead soon after the interval before Marcos Llorente struck twice to complete the rout as his side picked up a first victory in three matches after drawing 1-1 at Real Betis and losing 1-0 at Sevilla.

Atletico top the standings on 70 points after 31 games, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid and five above third-placed Barcelona, who both have a game in hand. Eibar are bottom with 23 points.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Greenwood double helps Man United sink Burnley

Nketiah's late equalizer heartbreak for Fulham in 1-1 draw

Chelsea are closing the gap with City, says Tuchel after win

Messi nets 2, Barcelona beats Bilbao 4-0 to win Copa del Rey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP