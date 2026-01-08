Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Spanish Super Cup: When and where to watch Madrid debry live online

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Spanish Super Cup: The Madrid derby will headline the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, with the two giants going head-to-head for a spot in the final against Barcelona. Anticipation is high for a fiercely contested match, promising intensity and drama from start to finish. Unlike the other semifinal, where Barcelona dominated Athletic Bilbao 5-0 to assert their supremacy, this clash between the Madrid rivals is expected to be closely fought, with both sides determined to claim victory and advance to face the Catalan side in the title decider.

Real Madrid will be without their talisman, Kylian Mbappe, for the upcoming Madrid derby, a blow that could dent the team’s confidence given his influence in crucial matches this season. With Mbappe sidelined, the spotlight will fall on Vinicius Jr, who has struggled for form, failing to score in his last 15 outings. However, Gonzalo Garcia stepped up in Real’s recent clash against Real Betis, netting a hat-trick and providing a timely boost for the side.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will look to Julian Alvarez to provide the cutting edge in front of goal, but the contribution of Antoine Griezmann remains equally vital. Griezmann’s creativity and work rate drive the team’s engine, making him central to Atletico’s attacking and transitional play. Both sides will rely on these key figures as they vie for a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

Here are the details of where to watch the Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid: When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final take place? The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final will take place on Friday, January 9, 12:30 AM.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final take place? The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final will take place at King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah.

Where to watch live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final? The live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final will not be broadcast on TV.