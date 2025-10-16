Baichung Bhutia blasts Sunil Chhetri, tells him to hang up his boots after Asian Cup failure: ‘Comeback was a mistake’

India’s campaign aiming to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup came to a grinding halt as they lost to Singapore, being knocked out of the running for progressing from the third round of qualification despite there still being two games to go. It marks the low point in what has been a year or two to forget in Indian football, not able to continue the upward trend that qualifying for this tournament in 2019 and 2023 had promised. Sunil Chhetri gestures during an Indian football qualification match.(HT_PRINT)

India are currently rock bottom of their third round of qualification group, behind Hong Kong, Singapore, as well as Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers are winless in four, having only managed to draw twice, and it will be time to head back to the drawing board as far as restructuring this team is concerned.

Former Indian captain Baichung Bhutia was harsh and straightforward about what he feels needs to happen. In his eyes, time for a transition and rebuild is nigh, with this being the time for Indian football to truly start investing in its youth rather than players of the past. However, this comes at the expense of India’s best player, Sunil Chhetri, who he urged to take a final and irrevocable step away from the international team.

"It's time for Sunil. He's had a great career and a wonderful farewell, but his comeback was a big mistake, for him and for Indian football,” said Bhutia in an interview with PTI, not mincing his words. “I had mentioned that earlier too. It's also time for senior players like Sunil and Gurpreet to call it a day. They have served Indian football well, but now the next generation has to take over.”

Chhetri had announced his retirement from international football, but also subsequently revoked it, returning to the fold with the team struggling. However, this didn’t improve results for India, with the 41-year-old frontman proving to be relatively ineffective.

‘Football has to be about football…’

Bhutia made his thoughts clear about where he stands on India's recent performances, not trying to soften the blow of his words in that matter.

"It's very disappointing because the Asia Cup is something we should at least be qualifying for regularly. When 24 teams qualify for the Asia Cup and you still can't make it, then it's very, very disappointing,” expressed Bhutia about India failing to keep their momentum going.

“We keep talking about the World Cup and other big things, but if we can't even qualify for the Asia Cup, then we are very far away from our goal,” warned the Sikkimese Sniper, urging Indian football to re-evaluate its own standards and expectations.

"Right now, we are looking too much at models of corporate valuation, money and European football structures - the Premier League, La Liga - and trying to glamorise the sport. But football has to be about football. Where are the priorities for the sport?” said a disappointed Bhutia.