Barcelona coach Xavi responds to rumours of Neymar’s potential LaLiga return from PSG

Barcelona coach Xavi decided not to say much when he was asked about the chances of Neymar’s possible return to the Spanish side this summer. When asked to reveal his thoughts on Neymar’s potential move to Camp Nou, Xavi said, “I cannot say anything more about Neymar. Last year, I mentioned the name of a player from another team and that club got angry.” Before signing off, the Spaniard made a cryptic remark, by saying, “From here until the end of the market, we will see.” Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar prepares to take a corner during a friendly football match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors(AFP)

Earlier ESPN stated that an internal debate on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward’s re-signing was going on at Barcelona. The report claimed that Xavi was one of the people who did not want Neymar on his team. “Look I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he’s a great player, but he’s not in our plans,” Xavi had said in June.

Neymar has reportedly expressed his desire to sever ties with PSG ahead of the next season. A Mirror report had claimed that the French giants are open to accepting offers for the Brazilian international this summer as they are in the process of revising the club’s wage structure.

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a record fee of £198 million, is one of the top earners at the French side. Thus, Neymar’s sale will certainly help the Paris-based club in reducing their wage bill.

Before the start of the current summer transfer window, Neymar had publicly revealed his interest in reuniting with Barcelona, even though his current contract with PSG expires in 2025. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted, “Neymar’s father asked about request to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer: ‘I can not confirm a news that did not happen’, told PL Brasil.”

Before shifting his base to Paris, Neymar spent four seasons at Barcelona. He made 186 appearances for the La Liga giants across all competitions, netting 105 goals and providing 76 assists. During this period of time, Neymar won several trophies including a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League in 2015 for the Catalan giants.

Premier League giants Chelsea were one of the sides who were reportedly interested in signing Neymar this summer. It was widely reported that The Blues were in talks to sign the PSG talisman. Reports even claimed that Chelsea officials have been in touch with Neymar’s representatives over the Brazilian’s potential summer transfer.

