Barcelona dealt big blow in Vitor Roque transfer due to financial issues: Report

Barcelona’s chances of acquiring the services of striker Vitor Roque in January seems to have dealt a big blow. A report published by Mundo Deportivo claims that financial impediments have made Vitor Roque's arrival to Camp Nou almost impossible. La Liga’s decision to reduce Barcelona’s salary cap from €649 million to €270 million for the winter transfer window seems to have damaged the club’s chances of signing Vitor Roque.

It is being reported that the 18-year-old forward will be unable to join Barcelona unless a key player is transferred out. Finding additional sponsorship deals may also pave the way for the teenage sensation’s signing.

Barcelona had completed the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a reported amount of around €40 million ($44m) back in July. The Brazilian international agreed to join the Catalan giants at the start of next year, which also marks an end of the Brazilian domestic season.

Vitor Roque was expected to provide support to Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona’s attacking unit. When asked what Barcelona can expect from Vitor Roque, club president Joan Laporta told Mundo Deportivo, “Goals.”

"He very much has his own style. You can't really compare him with [retired Brazil strikers] Ronaldo or Romario. He is someone that is deadly with both feet inside the box. He is different to what we have had here before. If you had to compare him to anyone, it would be Ronaldo, who was a force of nature with us. [Roque] has bags of potential, is young, powerful and Brazilian,” Laporta had said.

Vitor Roque has so far scored 22 goals in 65 appearances for Athletico Paranaense. He played a key role in helping the Brazilian club to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores last season. His performances for Athletico and Brazil youth teams had impressed Barcelona team management. ESPN reported that Vitor Roque emerged as Barcelona’s prime target earlier this year in June.

Vitor Roque recently received his first senior cap for Brazil. Vitor Roque became Barcelona’s third summer signing, following the arrivals of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez from Manchester City and Athletic Club respectively. Following Ousmane Demeble and Ansu Fati’s departure, Barcelona were looking forward to Vitor Roque’s arrival to bolster their attacking department. Though, because of their current financial conditions, the Brazilian’s arrival in January seems highly unlikely.

With three wins to their name, Barcelona have till now been unbeaten in the domestic league. Having played four matches so far, Xavi’s men have managed to pick up 10 points in La Liga. Barcelona are currently placed in third position in the La Liga standings.

