Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona forward Braithwaite to undergo knee surgery
Barcelona forward Braithwaite to undergo knee surgery

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the club announced on Monday he is to undergo knee surgery.

The Denmark striker has started all three of Barca's LaLiga games this season and scored twice in the 4-2 defeat of Real Sociedad in their opening game but sustained a knee injury in the 2-1 win over Getafe on Aug. 29.

He subsequently missed Denmark's World Cup qualifiers and remained in Barcelona but the club said in a statement he had opted for surgery after the injury did not respond to conservative treatment.

The 30-year-old is set to miss the next three-four months, according to reports in the Spanish media, with Barca adding they would release a new medical report after his operation.

Braithwaite's injury adds to Barca's shortage in attack, with new signing Sergio Aguero still waiting to make his debut after injuring a calf tendon last month.

The Argentine is not set to return until mid-October while teenage striker Ansu Fati is still waiting to make his comeback after undergoing knee surgery last season.

The club signed Dutch striker Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla on the final day of the transfer window while allowing Antoine Griezmann to rejoin Atletico Madrid on loan.

Barca begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday at home to Bayern Munich, who beat them 8-2 in the quarter-finals in August 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
