Home / Sports / Football / Messi and Barcelona teammates under investigation by La Liga for breaching COVID-19 protocols
football

Messi and Barcelona teammates under investigation by La Liga for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Players that attended the Barcelona captain's meeting sat with their partners on different tables, Goal.com reported.
ANI | , Barcelona
UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action(REUTERS)

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and his teammates have come under the scanner after the squad had a lunch meeting at the captain's home earlier this week.

According to Goal.com, La Liga has opened an investigation to enquire whether the Barcelona players breach the COVID-19 norms in Catalonia. According to the current coronavirus rules, not more than six people can meet at one time in any outdoor or indoor setting.

The Argentine striker had hosted a team meeting on Monday to kick start preparations for the clash against Atletico Madrid.

Players that attended the Barcelona captain's meeting sat with their partners on different tables, Goal.com reported.

La Liga are now looking for more clues on the meeting to see whether or not the bio-secure bubble was breached amid the continuous attempts from authorities to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus cases

Last week, Barcelona defeated Valencia CF 3-2. Messi scored 50th free-kick goal for his side as they got over the line. Fifty goals from free-kicks are not just a record in La Liga. It is also more than any single player has scored in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1.

Barcelona will next lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and his teammates have come under the scanner after the squad had a lunch meeting at the captain's home earlier this week.

According to Goal.com, La Liga has opened an investigation to enquire whether the Barcelona players breach the COVID-19 norms in Catalonia. According to the current coronavirus rules, not more than six people can meet at one time in any outdoor or indoor setting.

The Argentine striker had hosted a team meeting on Monday to kick start preparations for the clash against Atletico Madrid.

Players that attended the Barcelona captain's meeting sat with their partners on different tables, Goal.com reported.

La Liga are now looking for more clues on the meeting to see whether or not the bio-secure bubble was breached amid the continuous attempts from authorities to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus cases

Last week, Barcelona defeated Valencia CF 3-2. Messi scored 50th free-kick goal for his side as they got over the line. Fifty goals from free-kicks are not just a record in La Liga. It is also more than any single player has scored in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1.

Barcelona will next lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barcelona lionel messi la liga
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP