IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona rally late to beat Granada 5-3, reach Copa semis
Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - February 3, 2021 Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - February 3, 2021 Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona rally late to beat Granada 5-3, reach Copa semis

Lionel Messi helped set up two late goals to force extra time, and Barcelona went on to beat Granada 5-3 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals — giving fans hope that the club won't go two straight seasons without a trophy.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:13 AM IST

Down by two goals with two minutes left, Barcelona finally showed the character of a champion again.

Lionel Messi helped set up two late goals to force extra time, and Barcelona went on to beat Granada 5-3 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals — giving fans hope that the club won't go two straight seasons without a trophy.

“It was incredible. Losing 2-0 and showing that kind of mentality was incredible,” said Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, whose team is struggling in the Spanish league. “Maybe this is a turning point in the season. The character showed by the team is something to be proud of."

Barcelona trailed 2-0 going into the 88th minute before Messi helped create goals for Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba as the Catalan club kept alive its chance of ending its title drought.

There were more swings in extra time as Griezmann’s firm header in the 100th minute put Barcelona ahead, but a penalty committed by American defender Sergiño Dest led to Fede Vico’s equalizer for the hosts three minutes later.

Frenkie de Jong put Barcelona ahead for good from close range after Messi’s shot was saved in the 108th. Alba closed the scoring with a beautiful volley from Griezmann's pass in the 113th.

“We suffered a lot,” said Griezmann, one of the players of the match along with Messi and Alba. “Thankfully Frenkie showed up in the end.”

The victory came on the heels of the embarrassing leak of Messi’s multimillion-dollar contract on Sunday, the latest mess involving the club which is mired in debt and has been enduring political turmoil since last season.

Barcelona failed to win a title last season, which hadn’t happened since 2007-2008. It was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa last year to end a streak of nine consecutive semifinal appearances.

Granada’s late collapse cost the team a chance to make it to the semifinals for a second straight season.

Barcelona had already needed extra time to advance past third-division club Cornellá in the round of 32. It also played extra time in both Spanish Super Cup matches this year — a win against Real Sociedad in the semifinals and a loss to Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Robert Kenedy opened the scoring for the hosts from close range in the 33rd after a blunder by Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who misplayed a ball inside the area. Former Real Madrid forward Roberto Soldado, 35, added to the lead on a breakaway in the 47th, outrunning Umtiti to a long pass from the back.

Francisco Trincão and Ousmane Dembélé both struck the crossbar in the second half before Griezmann pulled the Catalan club closer with an angled shot from a long pass by Messi in the 88th. Messi again found Griezmann inside the area with a well-placed pass, and the French striker set up Alba’s late equalizer two minutes into stoppage time.

LEVANTE WINS LATE

Roger Martí scored a 120th-minute winner as Levante defeated Villarreal 1-0 in extra time to reach the semifinals for the first time in 86 years.

Levante hadn’t made it to the final four since 1935, when it was eliminated by Sabadell, currently in the second division.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal, which dominated most of the match, also was trying to reach the semifinals for the second time in its history.

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid were eliminated in earlier rounds this season.

On Tuesday, Sevilla became the first team to reach the last four with a win at second-division club Almería. Real Betis and Athletic meet in the last semifinal on Thursday.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barcelona lionel messi antoine griezmann
app
Close
Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Liverpool stumble again in 1-0 home loss to Brighton in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The victory, Brighton's first at Anfield since 1982, owed much to the organization which manager Graham Potter has drilled into the Seagulls, defending en masse and then committing players to attack when they had the chance to take the game to the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
football

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC play out goalless draw

By hindustantimes.com, Kalyani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • A draw for Churchill Brothers means that they retain their pole position in the Hero I-League while Aizawl FC can slip down the table, depending on how TRAU fare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicente Gomez headed home from a corner to give Kerala Blasters the lead in the first half. (ISL)
Vicente Gomez headed home from a corner to give Kerala Blasters the lead in the first half. (ISL)
football

Mumbai City claw back to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

PTI, Bambolim
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh had earlier cancelled out Vicente Gomez first-half goal for the Kerala side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
football

East Bengal coach Fowler suspended for making remarks against ISL referees

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Fowler was handed the punishment by the All-India Football Federation's disciplinary committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudeva Delhi FC beat Chennai FC 4-0(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Sudeva Delhi FC beat Chennai FC 4-0(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

Naocha Singh's double strike helps Sudeva drub Chennai City 4-0

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:35 PM IST
With the win, the Delhi-based side jumped to the top half of the league table with eight points from six matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti: File Photo(AP)
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti: File Photo(AP)
football

Top-four finish may be beyond Everton, says Ancelotti

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Everton, who led the table early in the campaign, are eighth with 33 points, six points behind fourth-placed Leicester, with two games in hand including Wednesday's trip to Leeds United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(REUTERS)
football

Solskjaer says Man Utd have found spark again after win over Saints

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Solskjaer's side came into the contest on the back of a goalless draw with Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United, but turned on the style against Southampton to equal their 1995 win over Ipswich Town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 2, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 2, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Jonjo Shelvey scored early, but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Semi Final - First Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Semi Final - First Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Ronaldo netted a penalty and took advantage of a horrendous defensive error to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Manchester United moved level on points with first-place Manchester City, behind only on goal difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Silva opened the scoring and Majumder put the ball into his own net. (ISL)
Silva opened the scoring and Majumder put the ball into his own net. (ISL)
football

ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal

PTI, Vasco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:47 PM IST
  • Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Stuart Baxter. (Getty Images)
File image of Stuart Baxter. (Getty Images)
football

Odisha FC sack Baxter for offensive comments

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)
football

Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Details of Messi’s 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marcos Rojo. (Getty Images)
Marcos Rojo. (Getty Images)
football

Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors

Reuters, Manchester
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UEFA logo (REUTERS)
UEFA logo (REUTERS)
football

UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:57 PM IST
The Champions League last 16 is scheduled to finish on March 17, and quarterfinal first legs are set for April 6-7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP