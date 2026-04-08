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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL quarterfinal live online and on TV

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal live and online.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 07:20 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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The UEFA Champions League is set for another gripping night as Spanish rivals FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid prepare to face off in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash. The two sides recently met in LaLiga, where Barcelona came out on top, but this encounter carries far greater weight. Atletico will be eager to respond and settle scores after that defeat. With a place in the semifinals at stake, the contest promises intensity and tactical intrigue. Barcelona will rely on their attacking strength to break through, while Diego Simeone is expected to set up his side with discipline and caution, aiming to frustrate the hosts. It sets up a fascinating battle at Camp Nou, with both teams chasing a crucial first-leg advantage.

Check Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming details.(REUTERS)

Barcelona will be under pressure here to take a substantial lead as the second leg will be played at Atletico's home, where it won't be that easy for them in the big UCL night. They will be without Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong, which makes the role of Marcus Rashford and Pedri more crucial in the departments.

Flick said the quarter-final tie against Diego Simeone's Atletico would be tricky to navigate, starting at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the first leg.

"Atleti is a tough team, they have the right attitude, a lot of intensity, fast players, fantastic players on the pitch," said Flick.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League quarterfinal take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal will take place on Thursday (April 9), and will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal take place?

 
atletico madrid camp nou uefa champions league
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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