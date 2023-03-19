Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico in India

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming, El Clasico:Table toppers Barcelona, who currently have 65 points from 25 matches, will host rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday evening. A win for either parties will leave a major impact on the title race, where Barcelona look as clear favourites. However, a win for Madrid will help them jump to 59 points from 26 matches. Barcelona, on the other hand, will remain at the pole but a dent could shake things up for the Catalan side. Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming, El Clasico BAR vs RMA:(AP)

Barcelona will miss the services of star midfielder Pedri González, who is yet to recover from his leg injury. Karim Benzema, on the other hand, will be available for the clash despite enduring a huge blow in Real Madrid's Champions League 1-0 victory against Liverpool.

If Barcelona manage to go on to win the league, it'll be the first time the Spanish Giants will clinch the LaLiga title post Lionel Messi's departure. Here are the live streaming details of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico:

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will be played on Monday (March 20) as per Indian timings.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will be played at Camp Nou, the home venue of Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match start as per Indian timings?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will start at 1:30 am (March 20) as per Indian timings.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will broadcast on MTV India and Sports 18 channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico be available?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will live stream on Jio Cinema app and Sports18’s social media channels.

