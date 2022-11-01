Bayern vs Inter, Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL matches in India?

As many as four spots for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase are up for grabs as Europe's biggest competition at the club level is heading towards the final phase of the group-stage games on Wednesday. While eight teams are still in contention, only four will make it to the last 16 phase of the UEFA Champions League. Premier League giants Liverpool will meet Napoli at home in Group A of the elite tournament.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to host Inter Milan in a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday. Bayern's Group C rivals FC Barcelona will travel to the Doosan Arena where they are set to take on FC Viktoria Plzeň. Barcelona have failed to qualify for the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League and the La Liga giants are heading to the UEFA Europa League following their premature exit from the top-tier tournament.

When will Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, Liverpool vs Napoli matches be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match is scheduled for a kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday. Liverpool will also lock horns with Napoli at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, Liverpool vs Napoli games of the Champions League be played?

Bayern Munich will meet Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena while Liverpool are set to host Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, Liverpool vs Napoli games matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, Liverpool vs Napoli matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

