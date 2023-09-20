Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League: Days after enduring a shocking 1-3 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United face another stern test, this time the action shifting from Premier League to UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils travel to Munich for the group stage encounter against German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UCL live streaming:(AFP)

United head into the contest after facing two consecutive defeats and will hope for a change in fortune in foreign territory. Bayern, on the other hand, are currently second in Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen lead the charts. The team enter the contest on the after engaging in a 2-2 draw against Leverkusen during the weekend. Both the sides are locked on 10 points from four matches, with Leverkusen ahead on goal difference.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: Form guide, H2H record, and likely XI - All you need to know

Here are the live streaming details of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash:

When is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash as per IST?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash will take place on September 21 as per the Indian timings.

What time does the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash kick-off as per IST?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash kicks-off at 12:30 AM.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash will broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash in India?

The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League clash will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

