Bayern vs Man City, Inter vs Benfica, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL quarter-finals?

Former champions Bayern Munich host Manchester City and Serie A giants Inter Milan take on Benfica in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage on Thursday. A simply stunning performance from Pep Guardiola’s side has made the Manchester City fanbase dare to dream of European success once again, taking a three-goal advantage into the second leg at the Allianz Arena. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish after scoring his his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 1, 2023. AP/PTI(AP04_01_2023_000217B)(AP)

But this is going to be far from a dead rubber of a match with Bayern Munich perfect at home in the UCL this season, winning all four contests without conceding a goal and netting 11 of their own in the process. The only issue for them is City haven’t been defeated in away matches in the competition this season (W1 D3).

When it comes to taking on German opposition in the UEFA Champions League, City have only lost one of their last 20 such matches (W16 D3) and are unbeaten in their nine games against Bundesliga opponents in the knockout stages (W8 D1).

As for the second game of the night, Inter Milan will be confident of making it through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009-10, when they eventually won the competition under José Mourinho. With a 2-0 lead heading into the home leg of this quarter-final, coach Simone Inzaghi could be the first Italian to lead Inter to the semi-finals of the competition since Eugenio Bersellini in 1980-81.

Benfica will have to do something they’ve never done before to stand any chance of making the final four of the UCL this season: beat Inter. After the first leg, Benfica are winless in all four of their European competitive meetings with the Serie A side (L3 D1) and have failed to score in three of them. Benfica are aiming to become just the third Portuguese club to make the UCL semi-finals, after FC Porto in 1993-94 and again in 2003-04. The 2004 edition of Porto went on to win the trophy that season.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs Benfica matches be played in the UEFA Champions League?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs Benfica matches are scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs Benfica matches of the Champions League be played?

Bayern Munich will host Manchester City at the Allianz Arena while Inter Milan will take on Benfica at the San Siro on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs Benfica matches in India?

All matches of the Uefa Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs Benfica in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Uefa Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

