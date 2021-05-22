Bayern's Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-yr season scoring record on final day

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he scored in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg, taking his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great.

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record in the 1971/72 season with 40 goals, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

Lewandowski missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances in the game and looked set to miss out on the record, with Augsburg determined not to let him add to his tally and snatch the record away from Mueller, a youth idol of Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl.

But the Pole was not to be denied and in the final minute, when keeper Rafal Gikiewicz spilled a Leroy Sane shot, the forward rounded the keeper to score.

With coach Hansi Flick and several players of the old guard -- Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng -- bidding farewell to the club, and 250 invited fans in the 75,000-seat arena, it was an emotional afternoon for Bayern with the championship long wrapped up.

It did not take long for the hosts to take the lead, with Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stabbing the ball into his own net from a Serge Gnabry cutback in the ninth minute.

Gnabry then headed in their second goal in the 23rd after Gikiewicz had saved a point blank effort by Lewandowski.

A minute later Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied Daniel Caligiuri from the penalty spot, before Joshua Kimmich launched a 20-metre missile to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet, scoring two minutes before the break, with his low crisp shot whizzing past Gikiewicz.

The visitors came to life midway through the second half, scoring twice with Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner. But it was Lewandowski who had the last say.

At the other end of the table former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen were relegated for the first time since 1980 following their 4-2 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, along with already-relegated Schalke 04.

Cologne will go into the relegation playoffs after scoring an 86th-minute winner over Schalke.