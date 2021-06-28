Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Belgium edge past Portugal, reach quarterfinals at Euro 2020
football

Belgium edge past Portugal, reach quarterfinals at Euro 2020

Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 02:37 AM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku chat.(AP)

Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Belgium vs Portugal - Highlights

Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday in Munich.

Ronaldo stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.

Belgium played most of the second half without Kevin De Bruyne, who had to be substituted after being tackled from behind.

Portugal had several good chances to equalize late in the match, including a header by Rúben Dias saved by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a shot by Raphael Guerreiro that hit the post.

While Portugal's run for a second consecutive European title ended, Belgium stayed on track to finally lift a major trophy for the first time. The Belgians lost in the European Championship final in 1980 and finished third three years ago at the World Cup for their best finish at that tournament.

The top-ranked Red Devils have won all four matches so far at Euro 2020 and won all 10 qualifiers for the tournament. The team is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions, since a loss to England last year in the Nations League.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP