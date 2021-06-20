Home / Sports / Football / Belgium's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Finland game
Belgium's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Finland game

  • Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday, their second victory in as many games in the tournament, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appeared to pick up a knee injury.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:10 PM IST

Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for their European Championship Group B match against Finland on Monday, the team said on Sunday.

Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday, their second victory in as many games in the tournament, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appeared to pick up a knee injury.

Local media reports said he did not train on Saturday.

Belgium said in a tweet on Sunday that Hazard will not be part of the squad for their final group stage clash, without stating the reason for the 28-year-old's exclusion.

Hazard, whose elder brother Eden Hazard also represents the national team, has scored seven goals in 37 matches since making his senior debut in 2013.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is set to field a strong line-up against Finland on Monday with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel all in contention.

They will be without Timothy Castagne, who suffered a facial fracture in their win over Russia.

