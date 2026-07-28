CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense has a very rare level of continuity with all 11 starters as well as most of the team’s key backups returning from last season’s roster.

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher says more explosive plays and fewer turnovers are the goal in 2026

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Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher wants to see the unit aim even higher in 2026. He says the keys for the offense taking the next step are finding more explosive plays and limiting turnovers at a higher rate.

“We can really look at it from a schematic standpoint and make sure we have the tools we need,” Pitcher said Monday as the Bengals had their pre-training camp luncheon. “ speaks to decision-making, technique and how we take care of the football. That’s an area traditionally we have not struggled with. We need to return to the standard we have for ourselves.”

Joe Burrow, who led the NFL in passing yards in 2024, was playing just as well in 2025 but missed half of the season because of a toe injury. Pitcher said Burrow is involved in conversations and open to new ideas for the offense to generate more explosive plays than it did last season.

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{{^usCountry}} “Above anything, Joe wants to win and wants us to be able to do whatever it takes to win,” Pitcher said. “I believe he has trust that he knows whatever we’re going to ask is because we’ve put the work in and done the cost benefit and decided this is what we need to do, whether it’s build the offense in August or win a football game in November.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Above anything, Joe wants to win and wants us to be able to do whatever it takes to win,” Pitcher said. “I believe he has trust that he knows whatever we’re going to ask is because we’ve put the work in and done the cost benefit and decided this is what we need to do, whether it’s build the offense in August or win a football game in November.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the second half of last season, the Bengals found a much higher level of success in their run game. As young offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Dylan Fairchild emerged as impact players, as the offensive line as a whole developed more continuity and as running back Chase Brown continued to develop, the running game took off.

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Pitcher is looking to see the unit build off that success in 2026 as Cincinnati tries to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

“ has played himself into a role that deserves us featuring him in what we do,” Pitcher said. “That’s a third guy that has that between Ja’Marr , Tee and him. Is he a guy we sit down every week and say, how do we get Chase Brown in position to win us this game? It is.”

With veteran offensive linemen Dalton Risner, Ted Karras and Orlando Brown Jr. back in the mix for 2026, Burrow’s offensive line looks as dependable on paper as it has ever been in his NFL career.

With a more powerful run game and more reliable protection, the idea is that Burrow will have more chances and more time to throw deep, as well as fewer hurried throws that could turn into interceptions.

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A lot of the Bengals’ success in 2026 will revolve around the offensive line.

“We’re in a really good place,” Pitcher said. “Last year, we had a player who we thought was going to be a rookie starter for us and Amarius Mims going into Year 2. With Dylan and Amarius, there’s a very high ceiling … Then we have veteran leadership with Ted, Orlando and Dalton.”

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