football

Bernardeschi is latest to contract COVID-19 after Italy duty

AP | , Turin, Italy
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Italy's Federico Bernardeschi.(REUTERS)

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi is the latest player to test positive for the coronavirus after returning from Italy duty.

The club announced the news on Tuesday, adding that the player was asymptomatic and already in isolation.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus last week after returning from international duty with Italy, shortly after four members of the Azzurri staff contracted COVID-19.

Italy players Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno have all since tested positive.

Bernardeschi is the third Juventus player out with the virus following the World Cup qualifiers. Bianconeri defender Merih Demiral tested positive when he was with the Turkish national team.

Juventus hosts Napoli on Wednesday in a match that was meant to be played in October. The game caused much debate when the southern club did not travel to Turin after two of its players tested positive for the virus.

Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league and docked one point but eventually had that overturned on appeal by the Italian Olympic Committee.

