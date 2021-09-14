Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start in Serie A

The victory put Bologna level with defending champion Inter Milan and Udinese, two points behind leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.
AP | , Bologna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start in Serie A(AP)

Sweden midfielder Mattias Svanberg scored late for Bologna to beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Monday and extend its unbeaten start to three matches.

Verona has lost all three of its matches under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Marko Arnautovic set up Svanberg’s goal from the edge of the area.

 

