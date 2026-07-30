Brazil plan October Kolkata friendly after talks with organisers during 2026 World Cup: Report

Indian football fans may finally get the chance to witness one of the sport's biggest names in action on home soil. Brazil are reportedly exploring the possibility of playing a friendly match in Kolkata during the October FIFA international window, a move that would bring the Selecao back into the spotlight just months after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match (AFP)

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According to a report by ESPN Brasil, talks between the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Indian organisers over a potential friendly began during the recently concluded World Cup in the United States.

Brazil are already scheduled to travel to Australia for two friendlies during that international window and are now looking to add a third fixture to their itinerary. The five-time world champions will face Australia on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. However, the report did not identify the opponents for the proposed match in Kolkata.

While a few media reports have suggested that India could be Brazil's opponents, there has been no official confirmation on that front.

These fixtures fall under FIFA's new "Super FIFA Window" — an international period lasting up to 16 days that allows national teams to play as many as four matches, including both competitive fixtures and friendlies. The report added that the CBF is also planning more home friendlies next year, particularly in cities that are usually left off Brazil's international schedule.

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{{^usCountry}} Kolkata's emergence as the preferred venue is understood to be driven largely by the overwhelming support Brazil enjoyed in the city during the World Cup, with posters, murals and fan gatherings reflecting the team's popularity throughout the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolkata's emergence as the preferred venue is understood to be driven largely by the overwhelming support Brazil enjoyed in the city during the World Cup, with posters, murals and fan gatherings reflecting the team's popularity throughout the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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Organising the match, however, may not be straightforward. The proposed fixture comes less than a year after the logistical chaos surrounding Lionel Messi's visit to the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, an event that drew unprecedented crowds and raised questions about crowd management and security for marquee football events in India.