Brazil plan October Kolkata friendly after talks with organisers during 2026 World Cup: Report

Indian football fans may finally get the chance to witness one of the sport's biggest names in action on home soil. Brazil are reportedly exploring the possibility of playing a friendly match in Kolkata during the October FIFA international window, a move that would bring the Selecao back into the spotlight just months after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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According to a report by ESPN Brasil, talks between the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Indian organisers over a potential friendly began during the recently concluded World Cup in the United States.
Brazil are already scheduled to travel to Australia for two friendlies during that international window and are now looking to add a third fixture to their itinerary. The five-time world champions will face Australia on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. However, the report did not identify the opponents for the proposed match in Kolkata.
While a few media reports have suggested that India could be Brazil's opponents, there has been no official confirmation on that front.
These fixtures fall under FIFA's new "Super FIFA Window" — an international period lasting up to 16 days that allows national teams to play as many as four matches, including both competitive fixtures and friendlies. The report added that the CBF is also planning more home friendlies next year, particularly in cities that are usually left off Brazil's international schedule.
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Kolkata's emergence as the preferred venue is understood to be driven largely by the overwhelming support Brazil enjoyed in the city during the World Cup, with posters, murals and fan gatherings reflecting the team's popularity throughout the tournament.
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Kolkata's emergence as the preferred venue is understood to be driven largely by the overwhelming support Brazil enjoyed in the city during the World Cup, with posters, murals and fan gatherings reflecting the team's popularity throughout the tournament.
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Organising the match, however, may not be straightforward. The proposed fixture comes less than a year after the logistical chaos surrounding Lionel Messi's visit to the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, an event that drew unprecedented crowds and raised questions about crowd management and security for marquee football events in India.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Football/Brazil plan October Kolkata friendly after talks with organisers during 2026 World Cup: Report
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