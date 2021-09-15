Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves intensive care

Pelé said he is ready "to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.
PTI | , Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé was moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain “from now on recovering in his room" at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here,” Pelé wrote on Instagram, smiling in the accompanying photo.

“Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love!"

The tumor was found when Pelé went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery was Sept. 4 and he had been expected to leave intensive care last week.

Pelé, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, forcing him to use a walker and wheelchair. In recent years, he has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
