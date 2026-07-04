Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco favourites as co-hosts chase historic quarterfinal berth

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Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco face Canada in the Round of 16.

Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The 2026 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16 will get underway in Houston, with co-hosts Canada facing Morocco. Canada somehow managed to avoid extra time in their Round of 32 encounter vs South Africa, courtesy of Stephen Eustaquio's added-time winner in the 92nd minute. On the other hand, Morocco were almost eliminated as Issa Diop came to their rescue in the 91st minute with an equaliser against the Netherlands in their first knockout game. Then the AFCON side came out on top in penalties to reach the last 16. Morocco reached the semifinals in 2022, and there is a strong case that they can even do better in this edition. Canada will be entering this game as underdogs, and Morocco is a huge step up from any opponent they have faced so far at the tournament.

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