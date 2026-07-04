Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco favourites as co-hosts chase historic quarterfinal berth
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Canada will look to continue their fairytale run as they take on Morocco in the Round of 16. The AFCON side reached the semifinals in 2022 and is the favourite to win this match.
- 10 Mins agoHead-to-head
- 21 Mins agoMorocco favourites!
- 28 Mins agoAll eyes on Marsch
- 37 Mins agoHello and welcome to all!
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The 2026 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16 will get underway in Houston, with co-hosts Canada facing Morocco. Canada somehow managed to avoid extra time in their Round of 32 encounter vs South Africa, courtesy of Stephen Eustaquio's added-time winner in the 92nd minute. On the other hand, Morocco were almost eliminated as Issa Diop came to their rescue in the 91st minute with an equaliser against the Netherlands in their first knockout game. Then the AFCON side came out on top in penalties to reach the last 16. Morocco reached the semifinals in 2022, and there is a strong case that they can even do better in this edition. Canada will be entering this game as underdogs, and Morocco is a huge step up from any opponent they have faced so far at the tournament....Read More
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-to-head
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both sides have met previously, and this will be their fifth meeting across all competitions. Canada is winless across each of the previous four (drawn 1, lost 3). Canada has only faced Scotland (6) and Iceland (5) more times in their history without ever winning.
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco favourites!
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: If we exclude finals and play games for third place, Morocco has qualified for six of its last eight knockout games at major tournaments (AFCON and World Cup). They have qualified via penalties in three of those.
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: All eyes on Marsch
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada's Marsch will be looking to become the first American manager to qualify from more than one knockout tie at the FIFA World Cup. He will also look to become the first to win three games in the competition.
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to all!
Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It is going to be an epic showdown in Houston as co-hosts Canada get ready for their biggest test in World Cup! They face Morocco in their Round of 16 encounter, who are the favourites to win this game!