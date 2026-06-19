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Carlo Ancelotti claims stars alone will not decide title race: ‘It’s going to be a World Cup of high-intensity football'

Carlo Ancelotti emphasised that intensity and teamwork may outweigh star power in the FIFA World Cup.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 05:29 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Carlo Ancelotti claimed that star power alone will not decide the FIFA World Cup, warning that intensity, aggression, and collective discipline could prove more important than reputation in this edition of the tournament.

Vinicius Jr. in Brazil practice, Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal(AFP)

Speaking at Brazil’s pre-match press conference ahead of their group-stage match against Haiti, Ancelotti said the early phase of the World Cup had already shown that football’s traditional hierarchy could be challenged by organised, fearless and physically committed teams.

“I think that the stars aren't going to determine this World Cup,” he said at yesterday's press conference.

“I've seen underdog teams that play football very well, a high-intensity style of football, and I think it's going to be a World Cup of high-intensity football,” he continued.

The statement carried particular weight in Brazil’s camp after their underwhelming start to the tournament. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening match, a result that immediately placed Ancelotti’s side under scrutiny. For a team loaded with attacking names and carrying the historic weight of the yellow shirt, the performance was a reminder that aura alone will not be enough.

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That is the challenge now facing Brazil. Their draw against Morocco did not destroy their campaign, but it did remove any illusion of a gentle route through the group. Haiti, beaten narrowly by Scotland in their opener, arrive with little external pressure and enough energy to trouble a Brazil side still looking for fluency.

Ancelotti’s comments also feel like a message to his own players. Brazil cannot wait for one superstar to rescue them. They cannot depend purely on moments from wide players, attacking midfielders or finishers. The coach wants a side capable of matching opponents physically before expressing themselves technically.

For Brazil, the Haiti match is therefore not just about three points. It is about showing that they have absorbed the first warning of the tournament. The World Cup may still be won by quality in the decisive moments, but Ancelotti’s point is blunt: quality will only matter if Brazil first survive the fight.

 
fifa world cup brazil haiti carlo ancelotti
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Carlo Ancelotti claims stars alone will not decide title race: ‘It’s going to be a World Cup of high-intensity football'
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