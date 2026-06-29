Carlo Ancelotti shuts down Japan's ‘mind games’, reveals Neymar's role in Brazil's World Cup knockout

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti brushed aside Japan's attempts at "mind games" ahead of their FIFA World Cup round-of-32 clash on Monday, insisting his side remains focused solely on the football.

Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti talks to his forward #10 Neymar during the 2026 World Cup Group C football match (AFP)

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The five-time world champions will face Japan in one of the most anticipated knockout fixtures of the tournament. Brazil enter the contest as favourites, but Japan arrive with plenty of confidence, having gone unbeaten in their last 10 matches since September last year—a run that includes a victory over the Selecao in Tokyo.

Both sides reached the knockout stage unbeaten. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opener before beating Haiti and Scotland to finish top of Group C. Japan, meanwhile, finished second in Group F after drawing against the Netherlands and Sweden, before registering a convincing 4-0 win over Tunisia.

The build-up gathered further intrigue after Japan striker Kento Shiogai, the 21-year-old Wolfsburg forward, suggested Brazil are no longer the force they once were, adding an extra layer of tension to the contest.

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Ancelotti, however, refused to engage in a war of words.

"I won't repeat what others say. We're focused on the match, on the opponent's qualities, on preparing well to avoid problems," the Italian tactician said.

"That's what match preparation is about. We're not doing what they call in England 'mind games.' How do you say it in Portuguese? Mind games. We're not going there."

Ancelotti addresses Neymar concern

The Brazil boss also addressed the biggest talking point surrounding his team—Neymar's role in the knockout fixture. The 34-year-old made his first international appearance in three years against Scotland after recovering from a calf injury that ruled him out of Brazil's opening two matches.

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Despite the excitement around Neymar's return, Ancelotti urged caution, indicating the forward is still not ready to play a full 90 minutes.

"Neymar has progressed very well. I think he improved a lot last week," Ancelotti said.

"It's a shame he couldn't train the whole time he was with us. He can play more than 15 minutes. He's in good shape. But it depends a lot on the game context and how things develop."