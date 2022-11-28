Casemiro gives Brazil win over gritty Swiss

For 83 minutes, Switzerland had repelled everything Brazil had thrown at them, which was not much really. Then Casemiro struck with a volley so sumptuous that united Manchester and Manaus in celebration. Up in the VIP boxes the Phenomenon Ronaldo, who has traded studs for suits, showed his buck teeth and Roberto Carlos raised his arm in celebration.

There was no Neymar Jr on Monday but two games into the 2022 World Cup Brazil, after the 1-0 win against Switzerland, are in the Round of 16 with two clean sheets.

Resolute till then, the goal deflated the Swiss. Granit Xhaka looked into the middle distance and coach Murat Yakin threw his head back. Denied by a VAR adjudged off-side Vinicius Jr almost got an insurance goal in stoppage time but was thwarted by Manuel Akanji. Antony too was blocked from making it 2-0 by the same Swiss central defender.

Switzerland were involved in a car crash but emerged unscathed. The coach driver, according to reports, hit a car in front and was hit by a vehicle from behind. But if it had bothered them, it wasn’t evident on the night. In three attempts, this is the first time Brazil have beaten them in the World Cup.

Brazil were without Neymar Jr and Danilo, both injured. That meant a change to 4-4-2 with Fred and his Manchester United mate Casemiro at the heart of the midfield and Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison’s partner in front. Paqueta soon moved into the Neymar zone, the inside left channel from where he was directing attacking operations. Twice he tried to find Richarlison but it didn’t work.

Tite introduced Rodrygo for Paqueta at half-time, changed to 4-1-4-1 with Richarlison playing lone ranger, then replaced him with Gabriel Jesus but nothing seemed to work. Raphinha made way for Antony on the right and yet the Swiss held on.

Brazil’s best chance of the first half came in the 27th minute when Raphinha swept a ball to Vinicius. For once, he had been able to lose his markers and found himself alone on Yan Sommer’s goal. On the run, Vinicius tried to boot it but Sommer was well positioned at his near post to avert the danger, palming the ball away for a corner kick.

Another corner kick resulted from a move that was started by Thiago Silva and involved Vinicius, Casemiro and Fred before Eder Militao pulled the trigger. Between those moves, Ricardo Rodriguez nearly gave Richarlison a free pass with a backpass but again, the experienced Sommer was at hand to thwart the Brazil No. 9. Four minutes later, in the 31st, Raphinha drove hard at the Switzerland goal but it was too close to Sommer.

Brazil ended the first half with consecutive corner kicks, the first because Elvedi had intercepted a Raphinha delivery meant for Richarlison after the right-side attacking forward had gone past Rodriguez. Both were wasted and it summed up the first 45 minutes for Brazil: a lot of domination but only one real chance. You could say that for the second half as well.

Switzerland were without Xherdan Shaqiri, his place taken by Fabian Rieder. They set out a midfield diamond to counter Brazil’s immense attacking heft, with or without Neymar. Let’s not forget they were Copa America runners-up with Neymar being incidental.

That diamond meant Xhaka was at hand to help the backline with Rieder and Remo Freuler providing additional support. It also meant the formation of Switzerland, who beat Portugal and Spain before landing in Doha, could shape-shift into a 4-4-2 when they didn’t have the ball. They didn’t have much of that but did try to ask Allison a few questions.

Silva prevented Ruben Vargas in the 38th minute though the Swiss forward had controlled the ball well in a tight pocket of space. In the second half, a superb slide from Alex Sandro cut out a ball from the right. Switzerland put more emphasis on attack in the second half but not for the first time in Doha did Brazil show that defensive solidity is something they haven’t compromised on in their search for a sixth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dhiman Sarkar Dhiman Sarkar is based in Kolkata with over two decades as a sports journalist. He writes mainly on football.