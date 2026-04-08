Champions League: Real beaten by Bayern magic in both penalty boxes

Kolkata: Kylian Mbappe had half-wheeled away to celebrate when Manuel Neuer got down to pull off a save that belied age and size. The television cameras caught Mbappe looking visibly stunned.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocks a shot by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (R) in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday. Bayern won 2-1. (AFP)

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In the context of a Champions League quarter-final between teams that have 21 titles between them, and 77 quarter-final appearances, it was a save as important as it was incredible. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane had put Bayern Munich 2-0 ahead and Real Madrid were being carved open. Then around the hour mark the 15-time winners had got a foot in the door.

Mbappe’s shot, off a Jude Bellingham pass, came in the 65th minute. Four minutes earlier, Vinicius Jr had broken through on goal latching on to Dayot Upamecano’s weak back pass. If Vinicius Jr couldn’t score, it was because Neuer’s positioning forced the Brazilian wide. Real Madrid’s ability to catch opponents by surprise in Europe need no iteration and the Santiago Bernabeu felt they would witness another comeback. Real grew in the game but ran into Neuer.

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{{^usCountry}} At 40, Neuer is older than his coach Vincent Kompany. He wouldn’t have happy memories of this cauldron where the roof was closed to amplify the noise home team supporters usually make. But if it was the small bunch of away fans who were cranking up the volume—at least till the hour mark—it was because of a goalkeeper who has won everything in football but remains hungry for more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 40, Neuer is older than his coach Vincent Kompany. He wouldn’t have happy memories of this cauldron where the roof was closed to amplify the noise home team supporters usually make. But if it was the small bunch of away fans who were cranking up the volume—at least till the hour mark—it was because of a goalkeeper who has won everything in football but remains hungry for more. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The last time he was here, in 2024, Neuer was responsible for a Joselu goal in the 88th minute leading to another Real comeback. Not everyone gets a shot at redemption and after 12 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League winners medals and a World Cup, maybe Neuer didn’t need one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last time he was here, in 2024, Neuer was responsible for a Joselu goal in the 88th minute leading to another Real comeback. Not everyone gets a shot at redemption and after 12 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League winners medals and a World Cup, maybe Neuer didn’t need one. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But there he was on Tuesday night pulling off nine saves—the most for Bayern since November 2020—which included getting big on Mbappe and diving to his left to prevent a Vinicius Jr curler in the first half. It fetched the player-of-the-match award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But there he was on Tuesday night pulling off nine saves—the most for Bayern since November 2020—which included getting big on Mbappe and diving to his left to prevent a Vinicius Jr curler in the first half. It fetched the player-of-the-match award. {{/usCountry}}

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“He (Neuer) makes it look so easy. With great goalkeepers, they make incredible saves at incredible angles look so easy. He is still so good with his positioning. We won’t win the competition without more of these kind of performances,” said Kompany after his 100th game in charge of Bayern.

There is a second leg to be played and Mbappe (74th) has ensured that only one goal stands between the teams, but Kompany talking of winning is proof of the belief coursing through the men in red who are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions. It showed in the way they swarmed over Real.

Michael Olise had a memorable night and that meant Alvaro Carreras had one that was miserable. Drifting inside, drawing players to him and usually dribbling past them, winning free kicks in dangerous areas, it was apt that Olise had a role to play in both goals on a night Bayern could have scored more.

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Inside the first minute, Konrad Laimer shanked a shot. In the ninth, Upamecano failed to tap in after a wonderful bout of passing involving Joshua Kimmich, Diaz and Kane. Had Serge Gnabry managed better control twice inside a minute, Bayern would have put the contest to bed by the 28th minute.

Bayern’s passing was as good as their press and it showed in the first goal. Olise, Gnabry and Kane worked the ball slickly before Diaz finished the move running on the outside of Trent Alexander-Arnold. All hopes of Real starting the second half strongly were dashed when Carreras was bundled off the ball and Olise went on a run. He found Kane who was unmarked and scored with his first shot of the night.

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Kane’s 49th goal of the season was also his first from outside the box in the 2025-26 Champions League. One of the points of interest in Bundesliga is whether he will break Robert Lewandowski’s season record of 41 goals (Kane has 31 with six games to go). His xG efficiency in Bundesliga is 10.1. The next best is 4.97.

Kane has 54 goals contributions and he and Diaz have combined to score 72 goals, making them the most attacking partnership in Europe, ahead of 56 by Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. Kane, Diaz and Olise have scored 88 goals in all competitions and have been instrumental in taking Bayern to 100 goals in the Bundesliga. It is one short of the Bundesliga record made in 1971-72, also by Bayern.

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This was Bayern’s first win at Real Madrid in 25 years and the first against them in a knockout since 2011-12. In a match that had 40 attempts on goal, 17 on target, both teams would have felt they could have won. If Bayern’s control edged out Real’s counter-attacks, it was because in both penalty boxes, they were better.

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