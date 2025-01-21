Chelsea beat Wolves to climb back into Premier League top four

Chelsea shrugged off a howler from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to beat relegation-threatened Wolves 3-1 on Monday, ending a five-game winless run to climb back into the Premier League's top four. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton(AP)

Enzo Maresca's team were just two points behind leaders Liverpool in mid-December, raising hopes of an unlikely title challenge before losing their way.

Now they are back on track to qualify for next season's Champions League after second-half goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke spared the blushes of Sanchez.

The goalkeeper had dropped the ball moments before half-time, allowing Matt Doherty to cancel out Tosin Adarabioyo's opener.

Chelsea's top-scorer Cole Palmer, a doubt before the game, was fit to start as Maresca made five changes from last week's draw against Bournemouth including bringing in centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The home side dominated possession in the early stages and Palmer had a couple of early efforts, curling one wide and forcing Jose Sa into a diving save.

The home side were rewarded for their dominance midway through the first half when Adarabioyo fired home for his first Premier League goal for the club.

The defender controlled the ball well after it was deflected into his path following Reece James's shot from the edge of the box.

A number of Chelsea players were in offside positions in a crowded penalty area and the flag was raised but the on-field decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Sanchez blunder

Wolves, anaemic in attack for most of the first half, came back into the game as half-time approached, scoring with their first shot on target thanks to Sanchez's error.

The visitors won a corner and the goalkeeper inexplicably dropped the inswinging delivery from Matheus Cunha under intense pressure, with Doherty smashing home from close range.

The home side started the second half brightly and were back in front on the hour mark when Cucurella finished in style, having played a part in launching the move.

The ball reached Madueke in space on the right and he sent in a cross that was flicked on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Cucurella controlled on his chest and hooked home on the stretch.

Five minutes later Chelsea had a two-goal cushion when Madueke scored his fourth goal of the season against Wolves, heading home Chalobah's goal-bound effort.

Sanchez palmed a Cunha shot behind with 10 minutes to go but Chelsea were largely comfortable despite the occasional minor scare.

Former Leicester boss Maresca, in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, stubbornly insisted his team were not in the title race even when they were flying high after five straight wins from late November.

He was proved right when their momentum stalled starting with a 0-0 draw at Everton just before Christmas, at the start of a lean spell in which they took just three points from five games.

Monday's defeat in London leaves Wolves in deep trouble, outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

The Midlands club brought in Vitor Pereira to replace Gary O'Neil last month and the Portuguese took seven points from his first three matches.

But they have now sunk to a third straight defeat.

Wolves have easily outscored the teams around them at the bottom of the table but they have conceded 51 goals -- more than any other team in the Premier League.