Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chile's Sanchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
football

Chile's Sanchez out of Copa America group stage with injury

Striker Alexis Sanchez will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad and will miss at least the group stage of Copa America due to a calf injury
AP | , Santiago
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Alexis Sanchez felt muscular soreness in a calf after a training session. (Getty Images)

Striker Alexis Sanchez will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad and will miss at least the group stage of Copa America due to a calf injury. Chile's national team said in a statement on Saturday that 32-year-old Sanchez felt muscular soreness in a calf after a training session. It did not give more details.

“The recovery time goes beyond the Copa America group stage, so the athlete will remain in Chile with the medical staff of the national team," the statement said.

Also Read | Eriksen's former cardiologist says he had no history of heart concerns

Chile’s first match in the tournament will be on Monday against Argentina at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil and Venezuela will open Copa America on Sunday at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. There will be no fans attending due to the country's alarming Covid-19 figures — more than 480,000 people have died of the disease in Brazil.

The Copa America is divided into two groups of five teams. Group A includes Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. Brazil is in Group B with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. The four best of each group advance to the knockout stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
copa america chile alexis sanchez
TRENDING NEWS

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires

Man in Chicago plunges into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

This is how a dad interacts with a dog he didn’t want. Cute video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP