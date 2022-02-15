Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Christian Eriksen marks 30th birthday by playing first game since Euro 2020 collapse
football

Christian Eriksen marks 30th birthday by playing first game since Euro 2020 collapse


Christian Eriksen featured in a practice match for Brentford(Twitter/BrentfordFC)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 10:42 AM IST
AP | , London

Christian Eriksen celebrated his 30th birthday with his first game action since suffering cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The Denmark playmaker featured in a practice match for Brentford, the London-based Premier League club he signed for last month to resume his playing career.

Eriksen had an assist for a goal in the match against Southend which was played without any fans and Brentford said he came close to scoring himself during his hour on the field.

The last time Eriksen was involved in a game was the June 12 European Championship meeting with Finland when he said he was “gone from this world for five minutes” after collapsing.

Also Read | 'Christian Eriksen's collapse during Euros impacted me most': Former Liverpool footballer Mark Seagraves

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator days after the incident, Eriksen had to be released by Inter Milan in December due to rules in Italy preventing athletes from competing with an ICD.

The former Tottenham player has passed the required medical checks and cleared to play in the Premier League with the ICD.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
