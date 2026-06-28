Colombia top Group K after stalemate with Portugal as DR Congo storm into Round of 32

Colombia finished top of Group K after a tense 0-0 draw against Portugal, while DR Congo completed a stirring comeback to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and confirm their own place in the Round of 32. The two simultaneous results locked the group order: Colombia first, Portugal second, DR Congo third, and Uzbekistan bottom.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to impress against Colombia. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The headline match between Colombia and Portugal did not produce a goal, but it was far from a quiet affair. Colombia were the sharper attacking side for long spells and created the better volume of chances, forcing Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa into important interventions. Portugal, led again by Cristiano Ronaldo, had their moments but never found the fluency needed to take control of the group.

Colombia also had a goal ruled out after a marginal VAR offside check, adding to the sense that they had come closer to winning the match. But the draw was still enough for them. Having already beaten Uzbekistan and DR Congo earlier in the group, Colombia moved to seven points and sealed first place.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For Portugal, the result meant second place rather than top spot. Roberto Martinez’s side finished unbeaten on five points, but after opening with a draw against DR Congo, hammering Uzbekistan, and then being held by Colombia, they could not overtake the South American side. DR Congo complete comeback to go through {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Portugal, the result meant second place rather than top spot. Roberto Martinez’s side finished unbeaten on five points, but after opening with a draw against DR Congo, hammering Uzbekistan, and then being held by Colombia, they could not overtake the South American side. DR Congo complete comeback to go through {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the other Group K match, DR Congo produced the result they needed. Uzbekistan struck first through captain Eldor Shomurodov, whose early chip threatened to complicate the African side’s route to the knockouts. DR Congo also had a Nathanael Mbuku goal ruled out after VAR intervention, leaving them frustrated before the game turned in the second half.

Yoane Wissa equalised from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after being fouled, before Fiston Mayele put DR Congo ahead ten minutes later. Wissa then sealed the win in stoppage time with a curling finish, completing a 3-1 comeback and triggering huge celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi set to be benched as Scaloni rotates squad ahead of RO32

The victory took DR Congo to four points, enough to make them one of the best third-placed teams. It is a major moment for the side, who had shown organisation and fight throughout the group, including in their earlier draw against Portugal.

Qualification scenario

Colombia finish Group K as winners with seven points and will face Ghana in the Round of 32. Portugal finish second with five points and are set for a heavyweight knockout tie against Croatia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DR Congo finish third with four points and are also confirmed through via the best third-placed route. Their reward is a Round of 32 meeting with England, who topped Group L. Uzbekistan end their campaign without a point after three defeats.

Group K, in the end, delivered Colombia’s control, Portugal’s frustration, DR Congo’s rescue act, and Uzbekistan’s early exit. Colombia move ahead as the group’s most convincing side, Portugal survive without topping the table, and DR Congo carry the emotional momentum of a comeback win into the knockouts.