Home / Sports / Football / Copa America eyeing move to United States this summer
football

Copa America eyeing move to United States this summer

It could be a busy summer of international football in the United States this summer, with a report out of South America that the delayed Copa America tournament could find its way north.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:17 AM IST
File Photo of the Copa America Trophy,(AP)

It could be a busy summer of international football in the United States this summer, with a report out of South America that the delayed Copa America tournament could find its way north.

Previously known as the South American Football Championship, the current Copa America event was scheduled to take place last year but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planned to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina, the tournament already has been adjusted to take place only in Argentina because of political strife in Colombia. A COVID-19 outbreak in Argentina is now threatening to create additional schedule changes.

Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela all have offered to play a role in hosting the event. But a report from Blu Radio in Colombia said a move to the United States is gaining momentum.

The U.S. did play host to the tournament in 2016 and is the only non-member of the region to have held the event on its soil. Chile defeated Argentina in penalty kicks to win the 2016 title at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

According to the report, if Copa America is held in the United States, it would not take place in any cities playing host to Gold Cup games. The Gold Cup final is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Las Vegas. Glendale, Ariz., Kansas City, Kan., Houston, Orlando and Dallas will play host to games, as will Texas cities, Frisco, Arlington and Austin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
concacaf copa america usa
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP