Copa America: On his record-breaking night for Argentina, Lionel Messi brings out the goods

Argentina star forward Lionel Messi on Tuesday surpassed defender Javier Mascherano to become the most-capped player for the country. The moment occurred when Messi came out to lead the team in the Copa America clash against Bolivia. And on his record-breaking night for Argentina, Messi brought out the goods.

Messi, who was making his 148th appearance for Argentina, scored two goals and made an assist as Argentina eclipsed their rivals 4-1 to top Group A.

With the win, Argentina captain Lionel Messi led his team from the front to the quarterfinals spot where they will face Ecuador.

Messi has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. Despite being 34 years old, he is the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, with three goals in four matches, according to news agency AP. He has also made two assists in the tournament.

Sports data site SofaScore places him on top in the tournament so far in successful dribbles (21), shots on target (10), total duels won (40), and goals from outside of the box (2).

As Argentina will face Ecuador on Saturday in Goiania, Messi would be hoping for a win and finally lead his team to a Copa America title for the first time.

